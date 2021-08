JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A 27-year-old was found dead along Highway 336 in a hit and run in Jasper County, according to Police.

According to the Jasper County Coroner, Markeshia Dupont of Ridgeland was found dead early Saturday morning. No further details were released.

The Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.