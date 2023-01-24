TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Toombs County on Monday.

According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:13 p.m. on Jan. 23, dispatch received a call that a vehicle had wrecked near the intersection of Cedar Crossing Vidalia Road and J.P. Milligan Road in Uvalda.

Upon arrival, deputies saw a blue Ford Fusion driven by 40-year-old Shalada Lore Nelson, 40, located off the roadway where the car struck a tree. Nelson died on the scene.

Based on a preliminary investigation, Nelson was traveling north on Cedar Crossing Vidalia Road when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Deputies later learned from a witness that Nelson had called the witness and advised that she was having severe chest pains and was attempting to drive herself to the hospital.

Police believe it’s possible Nelson may have had a medical issue that caused her death which caused the wreck.

The wreck investigation was turned over to Georgia State Patrol for further investigation.