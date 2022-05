SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An overnight shooting has left a woman and a child injured, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

The shooting happened at the intersection of Sherman and Dillon streets.

Officers say a woman was shot and suffers from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and a juvenile is being treated for a graze wound.

SPD detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 for details as they emerge.