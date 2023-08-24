SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah woman has been formally charged with vehicular homicide and DUI after a fatal crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist in June.

Colleen Mond, 43, was indicted by a Chatham County grand jury on various charges including homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, and failure to yield right of way.

On June 1, a motorcycle was driving westbound on E. President Street in the left lane when Mond struck the motorcycle while turning left onto Truman Parkway. Mond did not yield to the motorcycle driver’s right of way and pulled in front of it causing a crash that resulted in the death of Steven Fagan, Jr.

Further investigation showed that Mond’s blood alcohol concentration was significantly higher than the legal limit.