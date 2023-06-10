SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 36-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a shooting in West Savannah Saturday.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the 0 block of Newell Street around 4 a.m. where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He died on scene as a result of his injuries.

Around noon on Saturday, SPD announced Lashonda Williams had been arrested and charged with murder.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and domestic in nature.