STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal shooting on Bea Dot Way in Statesboro.

Officers and EMS arrived on the scene and located 30-year-old Brandon McCray dead inside his home, according to the Statesboro Police Department.

Ashlyn Griffin, 25, has been arrested and charged with murder. Griffin was transported to the Bulloch County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective Jodie Tanner at 912-764-9911.