SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was arrested after fatally striking a motorist in downtown Savannah Thursday night, according to Savannah police.

Police say around 8:40 p.m., a motorcycle was driving westbound on E. President Street in the left lane when it was struck by a vehicle turning left and getting onto Truman Parkway. The turning vehicle did not yield to the motorcycle driver’s right of way and pulled in front of it causing a crash.

The motorcyclist was transported to Memorial Hospital and later died from their injuries. The vehicle driver, 43-year-old Colleen Mond, was arrested and charged with DUI, homicide by vehicle, and failure to yield to right of way.

Savannah police are continuing to investigate the crash.