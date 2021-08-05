Woman charged with attempted murder and burglary for SC shooting

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a woman in connection with a shooting last week at a home in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Logan Ronae Stephens is charged with attempted murder, burglary, grand larceny, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened on July 30 around 5:45pm at a home on Country Club Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found a woman in a home who had been shot at least once. The victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Stephens is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.