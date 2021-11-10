Woman charged after allegedly demanding child to drink hot sauce as punishment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Videos of an Augusta woman attempting to make a 5-year-old drink what appears to be hot sauce have resulted in her arrest.

Monday, November 8th, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after videos alleging abuse were brought to their attention by a mandated reporter at the child’s school.

According to a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Sandra Jean Willard is alleged to have been captured on camera punishing a 5-year-old for cussing and spitting by attempting to force the child to drink hot sauce, who is seen crying in the video. Investigating deputies allege that the child is then snatched by the hair and moved around the room after refusing to accept the punishment.

While Willard is seen on video grabbing the bottle believed to contain hot sauce, according to the incident report, deputies were unable to tell if the child to was physically forced to drink from it.

This case is being considered a family offense and was reported to law enforcement by a mandated reporter at the child’s school.

Other videos include her forcing the victim, a little boy, to wear a dress and taunting him, then holding the child down and striking him for trying to take the dress off.

An active investigation by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently underway.

Booking information is not available at this time.

Willard is being charged with Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree.