Woman arrested for fatal hit and run in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman has been arrested for a fatal hit and run that happened last year, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Ashley Shuman, 35, has been charged in connection to the collision that resulted in the death of Gayle Leary on Aug. 29.

According to Savannah Police, the crash happened when Leary was traveling east on 72nd Street, approaching Sanders Street.

Police said a driver, now identified as Shuman, failed to stop at a stop sign on Sanders Street and struck Leary’s vehicle, causing her to hit a parked car.

Leary was taken to the hospital where she died.

Shuman was booked into the Chatham County jail on Wednesday on charges of homicide by vehicle second degree, leaving the scene of an accident and no insurance.