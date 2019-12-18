Woman arrested for 20-year-old’s murder at Pooler apartments

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Months after a 20-year-old man was shot to death at a Pooler apartment complex, authorities have arrested the suspected killer.

On July 26, the Pooler Police Department responded to a shooting at the Carlyle at Godley Station where they located Ralph Reynolds suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Pooler Police said detectives were able to identify 28-year-old Nicole Jandro in the case and subsequently presented their findings to the Chatham County Grand Jury where she was indicted for felony murder.

Jandro was taken into custody on Wednesday.

News 3 spoke with Reynolds’ family back in July. His mother said she had no idea why anyone would have killed her son.

“He was the life of the party,” she said. “He loved to dance, make jokes and he would’ve never hurt anyone.”

Pooler Police said this arrest doesn’t signify the end of the investigation but shows their department’s dedication to the case.

“From the moment this incident occurred, the lead investigator and the Pooler Police Department have committed themselves to bringing justice on behalf of Ralph Reynolds,” Pooler Police Lt. John Schmitt, CID Commander, stated.

Authorities say Jandro will remain at the Chatham County Detention Center pending further court proceedings.