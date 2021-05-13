Woman accused of threatening Statesboro restaurant employees at gunpoint arrested

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman accused of threatening employees at a Statesboro restaurant at gunpoint has been arrested.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, the incident happened on April 21 around 10 p.m. Officers were called to 470 South Main Street, where a woman reportedly became irate waiting to enter the business.

Police say she pulled a handgun on the hostess and pushed her before pointing the firearm at other employees. She then left the restaurant.

Detectives obtained video surveillance of the incident and other footage of the suspect’s movements. A day after the incident, the department issued a photo of the suspect, asking the community for help.

According to Statesboro Police, tips from the public helped contribute to the investigation, and detectives were able to identify the suspect as Grace Eun Hae Lee, 21, of Ludowici.

The 21-year-old was taken into custody with the help of the Long County Sheriff’s Office.

Lee was booked at the Bulloch County Jail Wednesday on three counts of aggravated assault. According to Statesboro Police, she remains at the jail pending further judicial action.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to contact Det. Reese at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.