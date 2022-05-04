STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A 27-year-old has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another woman Wednesday in Statesboro.

According to police, officers responded shortly after midnight to Morris Heights Apartments for a woman who had been stabbed. The Statesboro Police Department learned she had been injured during an altercation on Pine Street, which is about a mile away from the apartments on Morris Street.

After conducting interviews, officers arrested Ccyliyah Wynn, 27, of Statesboro, for one count of aggravated assault. She remains at the Bulloch County Jail at this time.

Meanwhile, the victim was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injury. She’s expected to be OK.

Statesboro Police said anyone with additional information on this case can call Senior Det. Ben Purvis at 912-764-9911. Information can also be submitted anonymously to tips@statesboroga.gov.