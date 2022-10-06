STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday.

On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single gunshot wound to her back. The victim was rushed to Memorial Health in Savannah where she remains under treatment.

Officers and detectives secured the scene and began a criminal investigation. The victim’s sister, 28-year-old Amber Frazier, remained on the scene and was transported to the Statesboro Police Department for an interview.

After an investigation, Frazier was formally charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The shooting is believed to have started as a domestic dispute between the victim and offender, both of whom lived in the apartment.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this case should contact Senior Detective Katie Reese at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.