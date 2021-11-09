Woman accused of shooting Savannah mom and kidnapping twin babies denied bond

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman charged with shooting a Savannah mother and kidnapping her then-6-week-old twin sons will stay behind bars.

A Chatham County judge denied bond for Angela Montgomery on Tuesday.

Montgomery has been in jail since May when she allegedly shot 23-year-old Gabby Rodgers, then stole her twin babies.

Rodgers survived, and the boys were found safe at Montgomery’s home in Rincon later that day.

Investigators said Montgomery pretended to be a new mom and befriended Rodgers on social media before showing up at her home.

Montgomery was formally charged with attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm back in July.