GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A northeast Georgia woman is accused of killing her 82-year-old fiance and then living with the body for two months.

Tabitha Zeldia Wood was arrested Thursday in Gainesville and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing the death of Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr.

Deputies from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office say Kramer’s stepdaughter told them Tuesday that she hadn’t heard from him in several months.

Deputies arrived at Kramer’s home to find his body. The 45-year-old Wood told them Kramer died in early April and she’d been living with the body since then.

However, an autopsy determined Kramer’s death was a homicide, although deputies didn’t say how Kramer died. Wood is jailed without bail.