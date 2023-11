BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A Bluffton woman has been arrested for allegedly knocking over a statue in Buckwalter Veterans Park.

That’s not all, according to witnesses. Karalee Sousek, 50, is also accused of urinating on the Veterans Memorial statue.

photos provided by the Bluffton Police Department

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

Officers located Sousek and arrested her on charges of malicious injury to property and indecent exposure.

She was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.