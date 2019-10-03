Witness shares details in GA fugitive’s arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Georgia attorney wanted for his mother’s murder was captured in Nashville, Tennessee Monday.

Richard Merritt was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals inside Southern Thrift.

Store employees said Merritt walked inside the store quickly and kept looking back like he knew someone was after him.

“I seen two suspicious looking guys come in. I mean, they were shopping but they just looked like undercover police officers, not knowing they were U.S. Marshals,” said one employee.

The employee said she was ringing up customers when she saw Merritt be taken down by two U.S. Marshals.

“It freaked my customers out. It freaked them out bad,” she said.

Merritt was sentenced in January for theft, forgery and elderly exploitation charges related to crimes committed against his former clients.

