UPDATE: A Wilmington Island neighborhood has reopened after being previously closed to non-residential traffic.

Original Story (8:11 p.m.):

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One Wilmington Island neighborhood has been closed to non-residential traffic, the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said.

The Olde Towne neighborhood was so popular for trick-or-treating that families came across town to enjoy the well-decorated area. Police say the closure comes after an influx of trick-or-treaters flooded the area and there have since been several accidents to the overcapacity.

Only residents can drive into the neighborhood for the next few hours.