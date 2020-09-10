Wilmington Island man arrested for child porn now faces molestation charge

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A man previously arrested for possessing more than 9,000 images of child pornography now faces charges for allegedly molesting a child.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, 38-year-old Ross Dersch, of Wilmington Island, turned himself in Thursday on charges of child molestation and aggravated sexual battery against a juvenile victim.

Officials say the investigation began in December 2019 after a juvenile reported being molested by Dersch, who knew the victim.

Back in March, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Dersch’s home and seized thousands of child pornography images. He was arrested that month on a charge of sexual exploitation of children for being in possession of the images.

CCPD says the investigation revealed further evidence used to obtain arrest warrants on the other charges against the 38-year-old.

According to jail records, Dersch is currently being held at the Chatham County Detention Center without bond.