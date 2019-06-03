Whitemarsh Island residents on edge after rape at apartment complex

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Residents on Whitemarsh Island tell News 3 they are on high alert after a woman says she was raped at her apartment.

Chatham County Police say it happened at Colonial Grand, a gated apartment complex on Whitemarsh Island, early Saturday morning.

Police say a woman was sleeping in her apartment when a stranger broke in and woke her up by sexually assaulting her. The woman was taken to the hospital.

One mother who used to live at the complex told News 3 that the gate requires a code or an entry card in order for cars to pass through, but she and her daughters were always cautious.

“You think you’re in a safe neighborhood, you think especially with a lot of people around that something like that would not happen,” Dellert said. “Anywhere you live, you have to be careful about your surroundings and always looking over your shoulder.”

The apartment management also sent out an email to residents. It said in part:

We want every resident to feel safe and comfortable. As you know, crime can occur anywhere, and as much as we would like to guarantee that similar events will not happen in the future, I know that you understand, that we cannot. While we take steps to promote a safe environment, we also cannot and do not guarantee personal safety and security for our residents.

The Colonial Grand apartments also sent their residents a list of safety precautions.

Police do not have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information related to this incident can call the department’s Island Precinct at 912-651-4701.

Anonymous information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Callers could qualify for a cash reward.