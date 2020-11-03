White supremacist gang member sentenced to federal prison for meth trafficking

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) – A federal judge sentenced Danny Lamar Chancey, 48, of Blackshear, Ga. to over 7 years in federal prison.

Chancey received the 86 month sentence after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

In September of 2019, while Chancey was on probation from a state conviction for possession of methamphetamine, officers discovered multiple small and large bags containing methamphetamine, along with materials used for distribution in Chancey’s residence.

Police also discovered a notebook of information on the Ghost Face Gangsters, a violent white supremacist street gang. Officials say Chancey admitted his membership in the gang.

After completion of his federal prison term, Chancey will be required to serve three years of supervised release.