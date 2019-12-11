What to know about gun gift-giving

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Gun sales typically go up during the holiday season, but experts suggest taking certain measures when gifting.

Depending on a person’s age, criminal background, and training, there are risks that could come with that Christmas present.

Jeff Githens has been a gun owner since the 1970s. He still shoots at least twice a week and says he knows the heavy responsibility of owning a firearm.

“If it was me, I would make sure that whoever I gave it to I explained to them, trained them, you’re taking on a great responsibility by being the new owner of this gun,” Githens said.

C&C Indoor Shooting Range owner Leslie Harrell said their new live-fire simulator, called the Ti23, is equipped with scenarios to help you shoot better.

Proper training and education about the weapon are crucial, and so is knowing the history of the person you are buying it for during the holiday.

When buying a gun as a gift, you should know that you can’t buy a handgun for someone who is under the age of 21, a rifle for anyone under 18 or any type of gun for a convicted felon. In doing so, the buyer is breaking federal law.

“This guy was selling firearms to Todd Kohlhepp and knew he was a felon. At that point, he broke the law,” Harrell said.

South Carolina State Senator Shane Martin said in a written response: “State law states that only the actual purchaser completes the background check and purchasing a gun for someone else is considered an illegal ‘straw sale’ which means a person agrees to buy a gun for someone else.”

When giving a firearm as a gift, it comes down to proving that you did or didn’t know that the recipient had a felony record or not. Knowing the background of the person you’re giving to could keep you out of jail.

“You would want to know that person quite well before making that because you are purchasing the firearm in your name,” Harrell said.