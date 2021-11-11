What happens when you drop a frozen turkey in hot grease? Disaster!

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America (BRCA) teamed up with the Augusta Fire Department to demonstrate the dangers of frying a turkey.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, Thanksgiving Day is the year’s biggest day for fires.

The staff at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center showed us what happens when a turkey is put in hot grease before being thawed.

“The demonstration that you just saw kills people. That’s why it’s important. People are injured, and their lives are changed — just by frying a Thanksgiving turkey. So, today, we demonstrated what can happen when you don’t follow the safety tips.”

Beretta Coffman/ Chief Clinical Officer, Joseph M. Still Burn Center

Experts also recommend making sure you’re at a safe distance from your house before you try to fry that turkey.

