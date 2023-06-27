SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — “I just want justice for Saudi Lee, that’s all I want.” That’s what Jerome Blige said on Aug. 22, 2022. More than a year has passed since his son Saudi Lee was gunned down on June 24, 2022.

He along with the rest of Lee’s family, is still waiting for closure.

A former Savannah Police Department officer shot and killed Lee during a chase in the Carver Village Neighborhood. Lee showed the officer his carrier’s permit and then his gun, right before the chase started.

“It was a very harrowing, harrowing time for our community, particularly in the wake of what was happening nationally, involving police shootings,” Mayor Van Johnson said on Tuesday.

After a two-month investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation turned the case over to the Chatham County District Attorney. The case has sat in Shalena Cook Jones’ hands for the last 10 months.

“For the next ten months. We’ve just been waiting. I don’t know what is going on with it. We have not received any status report,” Johnson said. “If the GBI took two months and the district attorney is now five times that, we just we just waiting for answers.”

Ernest Ferguson is the former officer who shot 31-year-old Lee. Since then he’s been fired from the force after a DUI arrest in Liberty County. He’s currently in the Chatham County Jail facing theft-related charges. However, he still has not learned whether he’ll be charged with Lee’s death.

“I hope that the district attorney recognizes that there is a need for closure. You know, again, in March, we found out, what, last month that, you know, four cases were closed that we didn’t even know they were closed,” Johnson said. “I just think that communication is important.”

Johnson stressed that he was just asking for accountability. Until then, the community and Lee’s family can’t heal until accountability is placed on someone.

“The family deserves answers. The community deserves answers. The city deserves answers,” Johnson said.