Weekend shooting leaves Columbus 16-year-old dead, 47th homicide victim this year

COLUMBUS, Ga, (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Coroner’s office said an early-morning Saturday shooting left a Columbus 16-year-old dead.

The victim was identified as Roger Feggins, confirmed by Columbus Police and Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. On Aug. 28 at 1 a.m., police responded to a call referencing a shooting at 1203 Knight Drive.

Upon arrival, Feggins was found suffering from a single gunshot wound. EMS arrived and transported him to Columbus Piedmont Regional Hospital to treat him for his injuries. Feggins was later pronounced dead by an Emergency Room Physician.

The Homicide Unit has assumed this investigation. It is the 47th homicide of 2021 with four months remaining in the year. Anyone with information is urged to call Corporal William Peterson at 706-225-3470.

Those wishing to share information can also contact him via email wpeterson@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).