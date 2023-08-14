BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV)- The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a weekend shooting in Bluffton.

At about 5:39 p.m., on Saturday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Malphrus Road for a report of a vehicle being damaged by a bullet.

When deputies arrived, they learned that the car was damaged shortly after 3:00 p.m., when a white SUV entered the parking lot and fired at least two shots in the direction of an apartment building.

They later learned that a seven-year-old girl was injured by a stray pellet from one of the bullets.

She was outside when gunfire erupted and began running towards her apartment when a stray pellet struck her in the arm.

Her mother had taken her to the hospital for treatment prior to deputies being contacted. Her injury is not life-threatening.

Investigators and deputies discovered that a fight occurred earlier in the day at approximately 2:45 p.m. between two men near a trail near Hallmark Homes and the Olde Town Village community.

The fight is believed to be the reason behind the shooting. The events were captured on video surveillance.

According to BCSO, one of the men involved in the earlier fight was standing in front of Hallmark Apartments at approximately 3:08 p.m. when two other men drove into the Hallmark Homes community and fired shots at the man.

The man, whose identity is known by investigators, has not been located and is not believed to be injured.

Information and evidence collected by investigators led to arrest warrants being issued for Carlos Joaquin Anchorena, 23, and Carlos Isaac Anchorena, 45, of Bluffton.

On Monday morning, the BCSO SWAT team and investigators served a search warrant at a residence on Covington Lane, Old Towne Village in Bluffton, seeking to locate both men as well as to collect evidence related to the crime.

Carlos Joaquin Anchorena has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and aggravated breach of peace.

Carlos Isaac Anchorena has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and aggravated breach of peace.

Both are incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident, contact Sgt. Calore at 843-255-3411.