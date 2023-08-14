SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Four shootings happened over the weekend in Savannah and Chatham County, resulting in one fatality and several injuries according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

One of those is a neighborhood on the 1300 block of Kenneth Dunham St., where police say one person was injured around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. Audrey Cauley has lived there for five years; she witnesses the shooting.

“I was standing up there on my porch smoking a cigarette and I saw a lady walk by at about that time and I heard ‘bah bah bah bah bah bah bah bah bah’ and I took off running in the house,” says Cauley.

She says the violence is constant where she lives.

“This is like this all the time, people running around here dropping guns, stealing cars,” she says.

Cauley says the violence has been so bad recently, she often sends her five children away for their safety and tells News 3 she believes it’s gang-related.

“If they see me talking to the police, they are either gonna try to jump on my kids and do stuff like that. And it ain’t been like 1 or 2, one day it was 17,” says Cauley, “I sent my kids off.”

She also says the city will not acknowledge, what she says she knows is gang violence.

“They’re lying. I think they’re lying. There is a gang problem out here. They’re lying,” says Cauley.

She tells News 3 she wants to city and police to take accountability and admit there is a problem.

“It’s here. It’s out here. It is, and they know it, they do know about it,” says Cauley.

The Savannah Police Department sent News 3 the following statement:

“SPD is proactively and relentlessly pursuing numerous leads from the violent incidents over the weekend. We will continue to update as we make progress.”