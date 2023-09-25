BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV)- The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery at Buddy’s Truck Stop on Highway 301 South, on Saturday, around 1:30 a.m.

The clerk reported that a Black male wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun had entered the store.

According to BCSO, the suspect pointed the handgun at her and demanded money. He then pushed her into the walk-in freezer, causing her to be injured, and then left on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

A canine unit responded to the scene and checked the area but made no contact with any suspects.

The clerk was treated by EMS for her injuries, and the scene was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division.

No other information has been released, and this is currently an ongoing investigation.