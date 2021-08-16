Weapons stolen from Walthourville store during burglary

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Weapons were stolen from a Walthourville store during a burglary Monday.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s, Office, detectives are investigating the burglary which occurred at approximately 3:55 am at Dawson’s General Store. The store is located on the 5700 block of West Oglethorpe Highway, in Walthourville.

The release says the business was burglarized by what appeared to be two male suspects

According to the release, one is a Black male wearing light blue jeans, a black hoodie, and white/red high-top shoes. The second suspect is also a Black male wearing black shorts, a black T-shirt and black low-top shoes with a ski mask. He possibly has dreadlocks or braids in his hair.

The men were seen driving two vehicles. A blue car, possibly a Nissan Versa or Hyundai Elantra and a black car resembling a Chevrolet Impala or Nissan Altima.

At this time there is an unknown number of firearms taken from the store.

The Liberty County Sheriffs Office is asking anyone with information to please call 912-391-1500, Detective Anthony Hooker at 912-391-1426 or dial 911 and ask to forward information or speak to a detective.