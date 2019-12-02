Gun confiscated at Windsor Forest High School

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a tip from a student Monday morning, school officials at Windsor Forest High School confiscated a gun brought on campus by another student.

In a statement sent to parents by the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), officials said campus police were called to investigate the tip and “within minutes,” the weapon was recovered.

SCCPSS stated that “Anyone who brings a weapon to school will face disciplinary action and the legal consequences associated with the violation of Georgia state law.”

According to SCCPSS, class was not disrupted and Windsor Forest High will continue on its regular schedule for the remainder of the day.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and “in an abundance of caution,” heightened security will be in place.

“Students are always encouraged to report any suspicious activity to SCCPSS staff or Campus Police,” SCCPSS stated. “We ask parents to remind their children that if he/she sees anything out of the ordinary to report it to an adult. Remember, if you see something suspicious, say something!”