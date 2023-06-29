GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Millions of cars are shipped overseas through the Port of Savannah but before they leave the Savannah River they’re inspected.

“At the Port of Savannah, every day’s game day, if you bring it through the Port of Savannah, we will find you. We will get you. We will prosecute you,” said Joseph Walkin, Customs and Border Protection Watch Commander.

Anything coming in or leaving the Port of Savannah is seen by many eyes. First, the containers are X-ray scanned and then dropped off at a warehouse. From there, Customs and Border Protection officers break open the crates and start digging.

“A lot of these cars here happen to be stolen,” Walkin said. “The people stealing these cars are also linked to drug trafficking organizations, transnational criminal organizations. The bad guy, they don’t really care what field they’re in. They’re here to make money. And if they can make money with stolen cars, they’re going to do it.”

To rule if the cars are stolen the officers look for faulty bank statements, liens or mismatching or fake vin numbers. However, it doesn’t stop there. Inside the cars, they’re looking for drugs, guns, money laundering and even people who’ve been trafficked.

Officers peel back the carpet behind the wheels, look underneath the hood and go through the trunk. Looking for any proof that the car is stolen.

On Thursday, the officers broke open several containers where they found three stolen cars.

“The BMW was stolen out of Jonesboro, Georgia, and had an altered vehicle identification number. The Lexus was a falsified lien released from the bank,” said Joshua King, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer. “And then the Jeep had an altered vehicle identification number as well.”

The officers inspect more than 3 million cars at the Port of Savannah on a yearly basis. Once a car is identified as stolen it’s then returned to the owner.