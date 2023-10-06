GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A community is mourning the loss of an officer with the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Robert Clark was working at Smith State Prison in Glennville when he was killed by an inmate.

The 42-year-old has been described as a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. People from across the state of Georgia came to Hinesville to honor his personal and professional life.

“We mourn with them. They lost a loved one. We lost a hero. We lost a protector, so we are here for the family,” Greg Ernst with The Patriot Guard said.

Former and current law enforcement and emergency medical staff lined up to pay their respects to Officer Clark.

Department of Corrections personnel followed behind the horse-drawn carriage as a massive American flag was flown over Highway 84.

The local Patriot Guard volunteered their time to honor him and his family.

“We were honored to be here. It gives us a chance to remind the family that as they mourn their loved one, we mourn a hero. I mean, understanding he was a correctional officer, but he was maintaining the peace,” Ernst said.

“From what I read, although he was attacked by one of the inmates, the other inmate actually came to his aid and tried to save him. So, the fact that the other inmate was trying to help him actually shows that he was thought of highly even amongst the inmate population.”

One Hinesville resident told News 3, the sight was beautiful, and she sends her love to those who are hurting.

“Prayers go out to the family. It is very sad. Whatever the situation is for all the families involved,” Annie Torres said.

Instead of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Second Chance Equine Rescue, a non-profit that protects and finds homes for horses.