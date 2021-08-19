‘We all miss her’: Statesboro murder unsolved 9 years later

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Nine years after her death, Statesboro detectives and family members are still searching for answers in the murder of Akeila Martin.

The 32-year-old, a mother of five, was killed in the parking lot of the Platinum Lounge on August 19, 2012, just before 3 a.m.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, some 200 or 300 people were in the lot when multiple gunshots rang out.

Officers arrived on the scene to find Martin and another victim, Sadondra Scarboro, shot. Martin succumbed to her injuries, but Scarboro was taken to a hospital where she was treated.

The department interviewed “a large number” of those who were in the crowd at the time of the shooting.

Still, Martin’s murder has gone unsolved.

FILE – Akeila Martin’s mother, Barbara Hightower, and sister, Mylania Martin, hold a press conference in 2012

Her mother, Barbara Hightower, mourns her daughter’s loss to this day.

To all the people on the outside, I am a mom with a caring heart that lost a big partof my life. I lost my youngest daughter to someone with no heart at all. I want you to put yourself in my shoes of loving someone who had a kind heart and would have done anything for anyone. She was a Sweet young lady and someone took her from her five kids. Her kids ask me every day what happened to their Momma. Till this day, I still don’t know how to tell them what happened to her. To all the mothers and other people that saw what happened that morning, please have a heart and tell what you saw. Put yourself in my shoes, to lose an important person that you bring into the world. I cry day and night knowing that I will never see my daughter again. There isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t miss her. Her sister, brothers, and her kids miss her very much. We all miss her. Please have a heart and tell the truth about what happened to my daughter, Akeila Roschell Martin. She didn’t deserve to die. Statement from Barbara Hightower

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offender.

Anyone with information related to Martin’s murder is asked to contact Statesboro Police Det. Keith Holloway at 912-764-9911. Information can be submitted anonymously to tips@statesboroga.gov.