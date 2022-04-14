WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — The mayor of an east Georgia town has pleaded guilty to felony theft and forgery charges, prompting his immediate removal from office.

Local news outlets report Waynesboro Mayor Greg Carswell pleaded guilty Tuesday in Statesboro to theft by taking, theft by deception and second-degree forgery.

A judge sentenced Carswell to 10 years of probation and ordered him to make restitution to his victims. The charges relate to Carswell’s work at a Statesboro loan business.

Gov. Brian Kemp had suspended Carswell from office in 2021 after he agreed to step aside. Vice Mayor James “Chick” Jones has been leading the city.