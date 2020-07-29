Waynesboro mayor arrested on theft, fraud charges

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia city’s mayor has been arrested on theft and fraud charges.

News outlets report Waynesboro Mayor Gregory Carswell was arrested Monday by the Statesboro Police Department on charges involving felony theft and identity theft.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Carswell was freed after posting a $10,000 bond.

Burke County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard said Carswell told him the situation was potentially a misunderstanding from when he worked at a title pawn business in Statesboro.

Carswell issued a statement saying he will fight the charges.