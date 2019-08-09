Wayne County man arrested for arson in Jesup house fire

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials arrested a man in relation to a fire that happened on June 16 in Jesup.

The fire was set to a double-wide mobile home at 2462 Old Screven Road, where five adults were inside, but escaped without injury. Authorities have been investigating the fire as arson.

On Wednesday, Michael Kenneth Blocker, 44, was arrested on a first degree arson charge.

“Setting fire to any structure is illegal and very dangerous,” Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Thankfully, the five adults who were home at the time were able to escape without injury. I am very grateful to the hardworking investigators in my office, as well as the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for working together to bring this individual to justice.”

Blocker is being held at the Wayne County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. First degree arson is a felony with a penalty of five to 20 years in prison and/or a fire of up to $50,000.