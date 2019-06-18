Wayne County house fire ruled arson

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A house fire in Jesup is now being investigated as arson.

The fire was set to a double-wide mobile home on Old Screven Road around 5 a.m. on Sunday. Officials said it started on the front porch and the house suffered major damage.

Five people were inside the home, but all of them did escape unharmed.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Callers can choose to remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward.

This is a developing story.