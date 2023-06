SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A portion of midtown Savannah is experiencing a water outage Wednesday evening.

A contractor, who was not associated with the city, was working in the right of way to install fiber lines and accidentally hit a water line.

Photo courtesy of the City of Savannah

According to the City of Savannah, 50-100 homes could be impacted by the outage. The city says that crews are onsite working to restore water service.

Officials estimate that the outage to last up to four hours.