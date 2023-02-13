SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Port Wentworth Police Department says that a water interruption is affecting parts of Chatham and Effingham counties.

The areas of Lake Shore, Pine Forest, Newport, Rice Creek, and Rice Hope subdivisions as well as parts of South Effingham County are experiencing the interruption.

In a Facebook post, the City of Port Wentworth states:

“…[T]here are some issues being addressed at the main water plant. This plant provides water to not only Port Wentworth but all of Chatham and Effingham counties as well. As soon as we have an update regarding a timeline, we will be sure to notify everyone.”

The Port Wentworth Police Department also says that, once they have more details, they will post on the City of Port Wentworth’s social media pages.