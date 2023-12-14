(WJW) – Three of America’s largest retailers say they will no longer be selling water beads marketed for children.

Amazon, Target and Walmart all announced plans to voluntarily stop selling them following years of reports of injuries and deaths of children who have swallowed them.

Water beads have been marketed as sensory toys for babies and as ammo for “gel blasters.”

(File: Getty)

The National Capital Poison Center says they are not safe for kids, even though they are non-toxic.

“Water beads contain superabsorbent polymers that can expand to hundreds of times their original size, after exposure to water. These beads, which are often sold as toys for young children, can cause life-threatening intestinal blockage if swallowed,” National Capital Poison Center says.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported in a September safety alert that the beads, which often can’t be seen on x-ray because they’re mostly made of water, “can cause severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration, intestinal blockages and life-threatening injuries.”

A water bead set sold at Target was recalled in September, months after it had been blamed in the death of one baby.

A 10-month-old died from swallowing the beads in a Chuckle and Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit July 2023, according to the CPSC.

Recalled Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

A 9-month-old child was seriously injured in November 2022 from swallowing the beads. According to the CPSC, the beads caused an intestinal obstruction that required surgery.

HR-6468, otherwise knowns as the “Ban Water Beads Act,” was introduced into Congress in November of 2023, but it has yet to move forward.

When the bill was introduced, Consumer Reports got behind it.

Consumer Reports Associate Director of Safety Policy William Wallace said to CNN, “Water beads are a nightmare for parents: they look harmless and fun, but they can be deadly. Yet companies are marketing them as safe, leading parents to unknowingly put their children at risk.”

The bill would label certain water beads products as hazardous, specifically ones marketed or made for children.

As of Thursday, December 14, Amazon, Target and Walmart all still had water beads marketed toward children on their websites, specifically under the “toy” section.

(File: Getty)

However, all the companies say they are taking steps toward changing that in stores and online.

While Amazon, Target and Walmart won’t be selling water beads marketed toward children, they will still be selling them in other sections.

Water beads are often used in floral arrangements and sold in the craft section.

Nexstar’s WJW has also reported on several communities issuing warnings to teenagers who freeze the water beads and then shoot people with gel blasters.