Operation Ace in the Hole: 27 indicted in drug trafficking investigation

LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – Federal and local agencies joined in Toombs County Wednesday to announce 27 indictments in a joint drug trafficking investigation.

Dubbed Operation Ace in the Hole, the effort netted dozens of charges, 20 plus firearms and drugs with a street value in the millions. Among the drug seized were crystal methamphetamine, opioids, cocaine and codeine.

“We’re here as both a celebration of accomplishment and as a warning that with the united effort with these and other agencies here today we will continue to take down drug traffickers and violent criminal street games to make our neighborhoods safer,” said United States Attorney Bobby Christine with the Southern District of Georgia.

Officials said the investigation first started as a small drug case by law enforcement in Lyons and Toombs counties. Neighbors were instrumental in bringing a spotlight to the crimes.

Agencies involved in Operation Ace in the Hole include the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Vidalia Police, and officials from the DEA, ATF and FBI.

News 3 was in Lyons for the announcement Wednesday. We’ll bring you the latest at 5 and 6 p.m.