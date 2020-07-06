Suspect’s attorneys claim Statesboro shooting was self-defense against ‘angry white men’

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The legal team of a Black man accused of murder in a Statesboro teenager’s death claims the 21-year-old was protecting himself from “a truckload of angry white men.”

Marc Wilson is accused of fatally shooting Haley Hutcheson, 17, on June 14 in Statesboro.

His team claims Wilson and his white girlfriend were grabbing a late-night dinner at Taco Bell when they were confronted by the group of men.

Attorney Francys Johnson, of Francys Johnson PC of Statesboro, said the men were yelling phrases like “your lives don’t matter” and shouting that Wilson’s girlfriend was a “n— lover” from their vehicle before attempting to run the couple off of the road.

“A terrified Wilson defended his life and the life of his girlfriend with a firearm he legally carried,” the suspect’s team stated.

Wilson remains at the Bulloch County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday at 9 a.m. before Bulloch County Superior Court Judge Michael Muldrew.

“Rarely, do we see successful Stand Your Ground/self-defense claims when Black people attempt to assert them,” said Attorney Mawuli Davis, Davis Bozeman Law Firm. “This is not just the defense of a young man who feared for his life and his girlfriend’s life, this is a real test of whether the legal system in Georgia can be just for all citizens.”

