Mayor Johnson says he’s ‘tired’ of continuous gun violence in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After a weekend of shootings that left five people injured in the Hostess City, Mayor Van Johnson says he’s taking aim at gun violence. Johnson asked residents to lock their cars and secure their guns because many of the guns used in crimes around the Hostess City are stolen.

“You get tired of this week after week, and although we’re reminded there are so many cities that have it way worse, for us, this hits home,” Johnson said.

He called on additional gun laws to help prevent violent crimes but stressed he didn’t want to infringe on lawful gun owners’ rights. Johnson also said the penalties for violent crime need to be more severe and immediate.

“It makes no sense, that people who commit violent crime could be back on the streets,” Johnson said.

When asked what the city will do to fight gun violence, Johnson said he visits each scene, has police patrol neighborhoods and continues to bring awareness to it. He also said he’s hoping the new city manager will bring forward a budget with increased funds for technology to fight crime, such as using cameras and AI.

Johnson has repeatedly said police can only do so much to address gun violence after it happens, instead stressing that preventative measures and personal responsibility are vital. He also mentioned the Savannah Police Department’s high percentage of clearing crimes.

“If you do a crime here, we’re probably going to catch you, but that doesn’t stop the fact that it happened.”

The Chatham County Gang Prevention and Intervention Commission also recently launched an initiative to infiltrate neighborhoods in Savannah and prevent teenagers from committing crimes. The 912 Rescue Mission was commissioned by Rep. Carl Gilliard (D).

It’s described as a mobile town hall for communities, holding events in parks, barbershops and beauty salons and other areas. The goal is to provide resources for mental health, help them get jobs and pursue education.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.