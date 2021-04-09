WATCH LIVE: Family of man who died in SPD custody seeks answers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The family of a man who died while in the custody of the Savannah Police Department is looking for answers as they mourn his death.

They’re expected to hold a press conference Friday around 1 p.m. with their attorney. Watch live in the above player.

According to the family, William Zachery Harvey, 60, died by hanging in a police interrogation room. Authorities say he was brought in for questioning on April 3 regarding an alleged aggravated assault investigation.

He was left alone and later found by officers. They tried to resuscitate him, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, but were unsuccessful.

“The family is devastated by Mr. Harvey’s death. After practicing law for nearly 20 years, we have never had a situation where a person allegedly harmed themselves in a police interrogation room. We are investigating the case and identifying the standard operating procedures which should safeguard the lives of individuals in police custody,” said Attorney Mawuli Davis, Davis Bozeman Johnson Law Firm.