SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two officers have been fired from the Savannah Police Department (SPD) following an excessive use of force investigation.

District Attorney Meg Heap will provide an update at 2:30 p.m. Watch live above.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, City Manager Pat Monahan and SPD Chief Roy Minter are also expected to be in attendance.

News 3 is told a special grand jury will be called to look at a possible indictment on criminal charges in this case.