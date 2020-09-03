More than a dozen charged in international shark fin, drug trafficking operation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – More than a dozen defendants have been charged in Operation Apex, a multi-agency law enforcement crackdown on drug trafficking and illegal wildlife trade.

Thursday morning officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service met to discuss a 37-page indictment against the Wu transnational criminal organization for allegedly engaging in wildlife trafficking, shark finning, drug trafficking and money laundering.

Officials say the crimes took place in the United States, including the Southern District of Georgia, and in Hong Kong, Mexico, Canada, and elsewhere as early as 2010.

The indictment alleges the conspirators would deposit bulk cash from illegal activities — including wildlife and drug trafficking — into third-party business accounts that dealt in gold, precious metals and jewels.

Operation Apex charges 12 defendants and two businesses with mail and wire fraud conspiracy; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances; and money laundering conspiracy:

Serendipity Solutions LLC, of San Bruno, Calif.;

Phoenix Fisheries LLC, of Southport, Fla.;

Terry Xing Zhao Wu, 45, of Burlingame, Calif.;

Natalie Ye Man Chan Wu, 38, of Burlingame, Calif.;

Woonjin Lam, 43, of San Francisco;

Anthony Wu, 24, of San Francisco;

Billy Chen, 61, of Walnut, Calif.;

Ying Le Pang, 47, of San Lorenzo, Calif.;

Mark Leon Harrison, 59, of Southport, Fla.;

Heather Huong Ngoc Luu, 46, of Westminster, Calif.;

Kevin Chinh Nguyen, 40, of Tucker, Ga.;

Elias Samuel Castellanos, 54, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and,

Terry Louis Shook, 56, of Grosse Pointe Park, Mich.

The charges carry potential penalties of up to life in federal prison, where there is no parole.

Agents seized more than $3.9 million from multiple bank accounts; about $3 million in gold, silver and other precious metals and $1 million in diamonds; approximately 18,000 marijuana plants and 34.5 lbs. of processed marijuana; and multiple firearms during the defendants’ arrests and searches of their homes.

Agents also documented the harvest of more than six tons of shark fins and seized 18 totoaba fish bladders, both considered Asian delicacies.

Totoaba fish bladders are harvested illegally from the endangered species. Harvesting shark fins involves catching the animals, cutting off their fins and throwing them back into the ocean to die of their injury. Certain species of sharks are protected wildlife under federal and state law to ensure their continued sustainability.

“It’s a sad day when not even the sharks in the ocean are safe from the greed of criminal organizations,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “HSI Atlanta is proud to have been a part of this operation and to work alongside our federal, state, and local partners to protect our communities and oceans.”

Agencies conducting the investigation include the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Special Investigations Unit, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Customs and Border Protection, and Homeland Security Investigations, in conjunction with state and local agencies including the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.