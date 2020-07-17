LIVE NOW: Suspects charged in Ahmaud Arbery murder plead not guilty

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The three men accused in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery have pleaded not guilty in Glynn County.

Arbery died on Feb. 23 when Gregory and Travis McMichael, a father and son, pursued Arbery as he was running in their neighborhood. Authorities say William “Roddie” Bryan recorded the confrontation that led to Arbery’s shooting death.

On Friday, the three men entered not guilty pleas on all nine counts they are charged with, including felony murder and malice murder.

Some of Arbery’s family members were in attendance for the hearing. They have maintained the stance that he was out for a jog.

Greg McMichael told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked his son before being shot.

Meanwhile, the court is discussing three motions filed by Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough.

Bryan is seeking bail and a separate motion asks “for relief from prejudicial and inflammatory statements” made by individuals speaking on Arbery’s behalf.

A third motion aims to strike the “illegal appointment” of District Attorney Joyette Holmes. Gough claims Liberty County District Attorney Tom Durden, who was assigned to the case before Holmes, can’t recuse himself.

