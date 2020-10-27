WATCH: Chatham County Police Department’s Marine Patrol rescues injured boater

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department’s (CCPD) Marine Patrol rescued an injured boater on the Wilmington River Tuesday.

CCPD says Marine Patrol officers and County Aviation were dispatched to a report of a boater who had run aground on the Wilmington River and was hurt.

The boater and his vessel were quickly found. Chatham County Pilot Scott Yackel landed the county helicopter on a sand bar, while Chatham County Marine Patrol Lieutenant Daniel Davis helped the boater aboard the aircraft.

The boater was flown to an EMS unit. His injuries are non-life threatening.