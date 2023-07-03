CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Candler County Sheriff’s Office deputy is being hailed a hero for his swift action after rescuing a driver from a burning vehicle.

Newly released body cam footage shows Sgt. Ashleigh Taylor responding to a crash on Hwy. 36 on July 1 and then discovering a vehicle on fire in the woods.

Taylor quickly broke the driver’s window and removed the driver from the vehicle just before a large blaze broke out.

Deputies say bystanders and passing motorists also stopped to assist in helping the driver.